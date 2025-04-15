Covestor Ltd Takes $54,000 Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ASP Isotopes by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.55. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.44.
ASP Isotopes Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
