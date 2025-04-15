Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Belden by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 72.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.4 %

Belden stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

