Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $174,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,370. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.