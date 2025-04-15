Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

