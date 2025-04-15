Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,560 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

