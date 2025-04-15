Ana Arsov Purchases 3,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ana Arsov bought 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$80.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,475.92.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.6 %
TSE TD opened at C$83.19 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.19.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 80.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
