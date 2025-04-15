Ana Arsov Purchases 3,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ana Arsov bought 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$80.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,475.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE TD opened at C$83.19 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

