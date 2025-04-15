Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 4,469.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.