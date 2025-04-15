Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 92.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

