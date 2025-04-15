Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $76,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

