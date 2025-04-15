Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

