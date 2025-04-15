Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
