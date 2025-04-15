iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

