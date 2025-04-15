iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About iAnthus Capital
