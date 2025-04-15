Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $56,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,119.70. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $174.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

