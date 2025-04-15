Invesco Ltd. Purchases 794,651 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $75,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after buying an additional 2,308,613 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,663,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRG opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.