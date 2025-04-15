Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $66,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

