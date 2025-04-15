Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $70,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.