Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $58,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

