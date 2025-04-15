Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $72,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE opened at $429.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

