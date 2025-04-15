Invesco Ltd. Acquires 177,609 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $62,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000.

PCY stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

