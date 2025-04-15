PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,530,000 after acquiring an additional 758,382 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,527 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 77.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

