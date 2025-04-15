Bank of Montreal Can Sells 396,431 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2,033.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

