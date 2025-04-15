Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

