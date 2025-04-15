Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.9 %

KALU stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $885.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.