AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

