TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28209443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

