Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $36.11

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 110.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

