C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C&F Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

C&F Financial stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

