LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

