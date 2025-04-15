Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after buying an additional 133,034 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

