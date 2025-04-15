Fmr LLC Purchases 122,515 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,515 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $119,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,694,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,869,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.