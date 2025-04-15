The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

