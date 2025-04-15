Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

