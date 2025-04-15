Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

SMMT opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.