Fmr LLC Has $110.99 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $110,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.