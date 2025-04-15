Fmr LLC Has $111.03 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $111,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4,690.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 291,442 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,230,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

