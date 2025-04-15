Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $102,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.