Fmr LLC Buys 647,237 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647,237 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $108,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.