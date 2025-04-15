Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 720,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

