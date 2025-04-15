Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $48.02 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 394,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

