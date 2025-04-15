Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.92 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,101,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

