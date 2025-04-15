Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,899 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 294,956 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after acquiring an additional 280,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,321,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,545,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of WVE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

