Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 107,179 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,125,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $521.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.