Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 237,621 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,843,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $174.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

