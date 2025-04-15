Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 746,228 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 746,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

