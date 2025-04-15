Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $45.30 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,837,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 122.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 711,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

