Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Griffon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Griffon by 25.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

