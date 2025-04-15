Fmr LLC Buys 385,983 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,983 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $113,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

