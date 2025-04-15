Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802,989 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $127,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after buying an additional 3,039,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $37,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 64.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.2 %

YOU opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.