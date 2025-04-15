Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after buying an additional 446,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after acquiring an additional 649,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after purchasing an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,503,000 after purchasing an additional 212,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IR opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

