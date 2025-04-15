Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dayforce by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dayforce by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAY stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

