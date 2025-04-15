Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Middleby by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Down 0.2 %

Middleby stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

